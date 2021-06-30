Ons Jabeur manages to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Venus Williams

06/30/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

The Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number 24 of the WTA and seeded number 21, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and twenty-three minutes by 7-5 and 6-0 to the American tennis player Venus williams, number 111 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the round of 32 of the competition.

The statistics about the match show that the Tunisian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained a 49% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 67% of the service points. As for the American, she managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, her effectiveness was 61%, she made 3 double faults and achieved 49% of the service points.

The next match corresponds to the round of 32 of the championship and in it Jabeur and the Spanish will face Garbine Muguruza White, number 12 and seeded number 11.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 237 players face each other. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have overcome the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited.