We continue reviewing the news of several tennis players on the professional circuit, analyzing how little 2020 gave us to enjoy their tennis. Specifically, today we are talking about one of the best looking players they had for this calendar, Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian had started the course as a shot, confirming that her evolution in recent seasons was ready to take a new leap, but the coronavirus did not want us to see it. At least for now. In a telephone interview with The Guardian, the number 39 in the world recounts her origins in tennis and confesses how hard the path to get here has been.

“I am very proud of my origins. Sometimes when we play the Federation Cup, some African teams come and ask me to take pictures with them, they ask me how I am playing or when is my next tournament. That is really inspiring for me. When someone tells me that I am inspiring him, he gives me a lot of motivation to keep training, to be an even better example. Hopefully as a result of this we can see more African players on tour”Stresses a woman who can already be considered a pioneer in her country.

We have never seen a Tunisian woman go so far in a Grand Slam or climb so high in the ranking, which is why the contrast of how the beginnings were in her junior stage stands out even more. “You find people everywhere who underestimate you, but I always spoke out loud, I said that my goal was to achieve great victories. Sure, people were laughing, they didn’t believe in me. On the other hand, there were other people who did trust me. I remember once, five months after having my wrist operated, that I was unable to play tennis for the first few days. The balls went anywhere, he had no feeling whatsoever. People looked at me weird, they made fun of me, they even encouraged me to stop playing. In the end, these gestures managed to make me stronger ”, he reveals with pride after overcoming all those obstacles.

And it is long ago that Jabeur stopped being an outsider to become a very dangerous profile on almost any surface. Like last February, when he knocked down Karolina Pliskova in the tournament Doha, being the Czech number 3 in the world. “It was crazy. At the same time, it was somewhat difficult for the local public, some did not know the rules of tennis. Many thought it was like a football match, but it was still amazing to see all the Tunisians who made the effort to come and see me carrying our country’s flags. Seeing the impact you have on people is what I’m most proud of, “says the woman who is undergoing quarantine in New York after the tournament in Miami was canceled a few weeks ago.

With that personality and, above all, with that particular style, Ons has hit the table. His recent quarterfinals at the Australian Open verify this. Many say that it is time to polish the way they play, but she is clear about it. “I started doing that kind of hitting from a very young age. I didn’t choose to play flat or topspin, I just I liked to make very crazy shots, something that perhaps reflects my personality. I like fun, crazy things, original plans. I have so many shots in my head that sometimes I have a hard time choosing the right one, since I feel like I can do any one. Putting my game in order helped me develop as a tennis player, they never told me how I should do things, I always do what is best for me. In the end I am the one who is playing, so it will be me who chooses the shots ”. And we who enjoy it.

.