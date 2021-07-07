Ons Jabeur goes to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the round of 16

07/05/2021

On 07/06/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The Tunisian player Ons Jabeur, number 24 of the WTA and seed number 21, won by 5-7, 6-1 and 6-1 in one hour and forty-four minutes to the Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, number 9 in the WTA and seed number 7, in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the quarterfinals.

Swiatek managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Tunisian player managed it 7 times. Likewise, in the first service Jabeur was 61% effective, committed 2 double faults and got 63% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 46% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and won 47% of points to serve.

In the quarterfinals, the Tunisian tennis player will face the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, number 4 and seeded number 2.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 237 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the invited players.