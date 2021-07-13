Ons Jabeur and a nice gesture of solidarity to help in the fight against COVID-19

Ons Jabeur She is one of the most charismatic and admired tennis players in the world for her role as a pioneer in Arab sport, and those feelings will only increase after the great tournament held in Wimbledon 2021 and the decision he has made now and reported by TheNational. And it is that the Tunisian tennis player is going to auction one of the rackets with which she has competed at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in order to raise funds to buy medical equipment and sanitary supplies. She will add a financial donation from her pocket in order to reach the goal of 9,000 euros, which will allow to buy a resuscitation bed for a hospital.