Ons Jabeur, a true pioneer of Arab tennis

If there is a player who in recent times is standing out for breaking all kinds of records, that is the Tunisian Ons Jabeur. Previously she had become the first Arab woman to reach the Grand Slam quarterfinals (at the Australian Open in 2020) and to break into the Top 50. Now after breaking the curse of two lost finals, yesterday in Birmingham she managed Add your first WTA title to your resume. After winning the final, the Tunisian attended the media at a press conference to show her feelings after the feat achieved on the British green.

– First Arab woman to win a title in the WTA category:

“I had been waiting for this moment for a long time. It was a very difficult final. We all know Kasatkina very well. She is a very tough player. I had to do my best if I wanted to achieve victory. Against this type of players you have to be aggressive from the get-go and that’s what I did. I’m very proud that the hard work finally paid off and that the losses in the previous finals paid off. “

– Did the fact of having lost two finals crossed your mind?

“I tried not to think about it too much because, to be honest, it crossed my mind during the match. In the last two finals I always won the first set 6-2 and was unlucky. This time I did it with 7- 5 and the situation changed (laughs). I started the second set very well and every break ball I had I tried to do my best so that the game didn’t get complicated for me. At the end of the game, Kasatkina had her chances to get close to the score, but I knew how to handle the pressure at the end without any problems.

– It has become an icon of Arab sport:

“I have achieved great things in my career. It is true that I have not had a career full of many joys, since the transition between juniors and professionals was not entirely good. It was very difficult to win the first WTA title. Also in the Grand Slams I suffered excessively. I used to do first and second rounds. Finally I stayed strong and believed in my possibilities. I have managed to take a step forward in my career. The people of Túnz are now more interested in tennis, more than before. They are there. very excited about my results. They are not happy with the fourth round of the Grand Slam anymore (laughs). They want to see me win a Grand Slam. Hopefully I can get it. “

– His first professional title came on grass:

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. In 2019 I won an ITF on grass and it was around the same time. This surface also suits my style of play very well, as I constantly like to play with the cut. Everyone waited. I could do good results on grass. The truth is that the change from clay to grass has been great and the first days were very hard. I am happy with the way things have gone. I will continue to work very hard for the next tournaments. “