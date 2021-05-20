OnlyFans by Mia Khalifa, one of the accounts with the highest income!

Mia Khalifa’s OnlyFans, one of the accounts with the highest income! | Instagram

The businesswoman, actress and now also model Mia Khalifa has become so popular in OnlyFans that his account is one of those that generates the highest income, appeared in a flirty photo next to this news.

Mia khalifa For years it has been characterized by being the possessor of enormous charms, which were the protagonists on several occasions of some of its videos for adults back in 2014.

Khalifa’s real name is Sarah Joe Chamoun He was born in Beirut, Lebanon and since he was 9 years old he moved to the United States, after he retired from the film industry.

The Google star began a career as a sports commentator and to this day continues to maintain his alias with which he became popular.

It was on Twitter where this information was shared, Khalifa is shown with a top that reveals part of her huge and well-known charms in addition to her tiny waist.

Thanks to the fact that he decided to launch his OnlyFans account, some of his followers continue to be excited and entertained with his content, part of the profits he obtains are donated to various institutions.