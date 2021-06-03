Only You from Spotify, the new musical horoscope

Provides information to each user about the music they listen to based on their preferences

It resembles the zodiac with suns, moons and rising sign, according to the artists most listened to by each user

It also offers Dream Dinner Party, for the user to choose the three artists they would invite to a party

Music streaming platform Spotify has launched its new Only You statistics feature, which provides information to each user about the music they listen to with personalized details according to their musical style adding similar signs to the horoscope.

How to install and how it works

To access it, you will have to go to your Spotify application, either on the desktop or on a mobile device or to its website.

The most interesting thing is that the user will be able to create their playlists in a matter of seconds, selecting between interactive polls with some of your favorite groups. This information will not only remain on the phone and application of each user, but can also be shared on their social networks.

Sun, Moon and Ascendant Sign

Among its novelties are a playlist that resembles the zodiac. It has the sun sign of each person, to show the most listened to artists during the last period; another with him moon sign, which collects music that expresses the emotional and vulnerable side; and a third with the rising sign, which brings together the artists with whom the user has recently connected.

Dream dinner party

Only You offers other sections as well as Dream dinner party, in which the user can choose the three artists to invite to a party to have a playlist automatically created.

In addition, the function shows the user what it calls artist pairs, with unlikely combinations of musicians who have been listened to, as well as the song of the year to show changes in user habits and songs heard by time of day.

In addition to offering data about the user, Only You includes social functions for Spotify users, with which uniquely reports how people listen to certain artists.

Along with Only You, Spotify has also launched the new Blend function, with which it is possible for two friends to merge their musical tastes into a playlist with suggested themes for each of them.

Blend, currently in beta, is updated daily and can be used by any user of free Spotify or Premium accounts.