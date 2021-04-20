Only with a ribbon, Apolonia Lapiedra would make Celia Lora nervous | Instagram

The Spanish beauty Apolonia Lapiedra once again gave a huge gift to her social media followers with a photograph in which even the Mexican playmate herself Celia lora she would be nervous.

With only ribbons and black lace, the beautiful actress she showed off her beauty in an image she posted on her Instagram stories. Apolonia Lapiedra decided to pose on this occasion on her back and squatting to show Internet users her outstanding charms marked by ribbons.

Possessor of a spectacular beauty, the couple of Ramiro Lapiedra placeholder image model in the middle of nature to steal the sighs of all Internet users. Apolonia decided that her beautiful and elegant outfit would only be accompanied by a natural makeup and her relaxed hair looking really beautiful and voluptuous.

Apolonia Lapiedra is a successful adult film actress with a tremendous track record and awards for her work; In addition, many will remember her for making a successful video with Alex Lora’s daughter, Celia Lora.

Apparently, Lapiedra and Celia have a very good relationship, which is more than evident with their chemistry on screen.