After EU leaders decide to create an economic recovery fund, disagreements over the mechanism remain. Solidarity in the bloc will undergo difficult tests to overcome the post-pandemic crisis, says Bernd Riegert. The latest edition of the European video series Corona Summit gives room for some hope. Faced with the enormous crisis, the 27 heads of state and government seem to agree to no longer publicly fight their dispute over unprecedented sums of money. The union must strengthen. An attitude of solidarity should reassure the citizens of the European Union (EU), who are losing jobs, who fear for their livelihood and may soon have no money for the essentials. “Look, your governments are taking action, they want a trillion euro development program!” – that must be the good news.

And it is necessary, considering the coma in which pandemic fighters put the economy and society. European Council President Charles Michel emphasized the 27’s strong determination to move forward after their fourth videoconferencing summit around the coronavirus. Therefore, the European Union must not be shaken. Angry threats and questions from the Italian government about what the EU is for if it doesn’t help have been silenced for now.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was surprisingly enthusiastic after brief consultations with his colleagues. There is now an emergency fund that must be financed with common European guarantees. That would have been unthinkable three weeks ago, Conte celebrated. If he is not mistaken about it. For many heads of government, common guarantees, bonds or debts are still unthinkable.

Leaders also disagree with the question of how the money should be distributed: as a direct grant to the state treasury or as a loan that would have to be paid at some point. Germany defends loans; France and Italy prefer it to be subsidies. Spain came up with the idea of ​​creating debts in the EU that will not be paid forever. The fantasy was fueled mainly by the announcement by Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel that the Germans will show solidarity and are willing to pay significantly more in the EU’s common budget. She wisely did not mention numbers.

So the mood was more relaxed. The objective became clearer, but the details were not decided, although everyone remembers that there is urgency. Now, the European Commission must perform a political miracle in a few weeks and draw up an EU budget that will serve as the basis for the great reconstruction fund. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already hinted that EU countries will have to pay twice as much for this common budget as before: instead of 150 billion, 300 billion euros for two or three years. This capital reserve, she wants to increase to 1 trillion through credits. It is not clear whether this amount will be passed on to states affected by the coronavirus as a loan or grant. Von der Leyen has a “mix” in mind, in other words: she also doesn’t know.

The only thing that is clear is that the strongest EU countries will have to take the weakest with them. The weights will change places. Money will no longer flow to the east, as it has so far, but to the south. Solidarity in the EU will have to endure some more difficult tests. The coronavirus account must be taken over by taxpayers in northern EU countries. Germans have a share of at least 25%. They will have to show solidarity and, therefore, deserve the thanks of the southern states. You can only get through this together. Alone, none of the EU countries would stand a chance. The economy is too intertwined in the domestic market. Together, the EU countries will now fall into the deep hole of the recession, and will have to drag themselves out of it together.

