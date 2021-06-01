Only three trading companies have not taken advantage of the changes in electricity rates to raise prices, according to the OCU | Life

This June 1, the new electricity rates have come into effect, a change that will affect all consumers and that promises significant savings on the bill. However, the OCU warns that traders have taken advantage of this change to raise prices.

Today the new rate for electricity regulated by time bands begins to be applied, which will involve an invoice with a different design, among other changes. The Government has completely updated all aspects related to the electricity rate, promising benefits for consumers who save on energy consumption.

However, the first result of this new rule is the rise in prices by the trading companies. The OCU has compared the prices prior to this change with the new ones established by the companies and calculates increases of up to 27% in electricity rates in June.

Only 3 companies have applied the changes without modifying prices: the indexed tariff of Lucera, Som Energía and Goiener. They are the companies that are at the top of the table made by the OCU with the lowest prices. At the low end, HolaLuz and Eres Energía are the ones with the most expensive rates. Although the one that has increased the rates the most is Sphere Light with 27% growth.

“From OCU we criticize that companies take advantage of this situation of uncertainty and the change in rates to do business with a scandalous price increase, which in some cases exceeds 27%,” they explain. The organization advises to review your comparison of rates that has been updated with the changes of this June 1.

The increases are mainly applied to free market rates where companies have revised prices up. “The regulated market rate, the PVPC, logically applies the new access rates, without further ado”, the OCU clarifies.

On the other hand, the new tolls and charges rates achieve very slight price reductions, around -0.3%, for households with 2.0A rates (those that do not have hourly discrimination) and for those that did have hourly discrimination rates, supposes a significant rise of 9%These are the most affected by the new tranche system, according to the OCU.

If you have not yet reviewed in detail all the changes involved in this new electricity bill that comes into effect today, we recommend that you read this report where we explain everything step by step. The OCU recalls that companies are obliged to inform customers, the “new rates should not be applicable to old customers if there has not been a prior communication, warning them that the change goes beyond the regulatory changes contemplated in the contract, and that it is being used to make a global update of the rates “.