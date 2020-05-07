The NBA allows starting this Friday the return to voluntary training and maintaining social distance. This will coincide with calls from Adam Silver player representatives to convey their needs, concerns and suggestions to weather this crisis. Depending on the impact of the coronavirus in each area, the league’s franchises will be more or less in a hurry to return and there are only three teams that have confirmed that they will return to work this Friday: Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

