In total, there are 12 countries that have not confirmed cases of coronavirus: Burundi, North Korea, Solomon Islands, Lesotho, Malawi, Samoa, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tajikistan, Tonga, Turkmenistan and Vanuatu. As of today, there are more than 570 thousand infections, the majority in the US, Italy, China and Spain. All over America there are infections. (Maps: RT and government of Mexico)

