Only the oldest cars sustain the market

The situation in the automobile market is critical, both for new and used vehicles. The containment of Spanish spending is the trigger for the low registrations in 2021 since the cars that best resist the crisis are those with more years, with a lower acquisition price.

It is surprising that in this context no economic incentives are offered for the purchase of new or pre-owned vehicles, which make it possible to stop the large losses that this market is suffering.

The drop in sales extends to second-hand cars

Until now, the health and economic crisis had mainly impacted the new vehicle market and to a lesser extent the second-hand one. However, the number of units transferred has fallen -30.9% so far this year, which shows that this crisis is extending its impact beyond new cars.

According to our analysis of user behavior on the portal, we see a historical record in the interest in cars with more than 10,000 km, with 72% of the requests made so far this year, compared to 65% that concentrated the requests to this type of vehicle in 2020.

Nuño López, CMO and CPO at Coches.com affirms: “the so-called Km0, with up to 10,000 km, are the ones that are holding the market closer to the concept again, which does not seem to fit with the current needs of drivers.”

Only the oldest used cars are sold



The average age of vehicles in circulation has increased in 2021, from 12.7 to 13.2 years, according to Faconauto data. This aging is the result of the sharp decline in the new vehicle market, coupled with the increased demand for older cars.

The Autos.com study shows that vehicles with less years are the ones that suffer the most in 2021, as they follow a similar trend to new cars, as they are associated with a higher price.

These differences observed with respect to 2020 are further accentuated due to the aids offered in the Renove Plan, which included used vehicles less than 6 months old, which is why their purchases were encouraged during 2020.

However, the demand for vehicles older than 10 years is increasing strongly, along with that for vehicles between 2 and 5 years old.

This behavior is related to the containment of Spanish spending, given the economic uncertainty caused by the crisis. In fact, according to the report on Consumer Confidence (ICC) prepared by the CIS in February, 86.1% of the population considers that the situation of the country’s economy is worse than it was 6 months ago. This group doubled in size compared to that observed in the same survey a year ago, when this group represented 44% of those surveyed.

The result of this behavior therefore has a clearly economic reason, and this is reflected in the price of the cars that drivers are demanding. “Cars of € 10,000 or more have been clearly affected by the pandemic and the economic crisis, since a year ago cars of less than € 10,000 concentrated 33.9% among the demands of drivers, and this year they have increased to 39.6% ”indicates Nuño López.

“In Autos.com we see that the pandemic has generated new needs in non-habitual drivers, who want to flee public transport for fear of contagion, but with the least possible expense.”

And this makes cars of up to 5,000 euros are the main drivers of this second-hand market, which since the start of the pandemic has risen from 17.1% in February 2020 to 21.3% of the requests made by the users of Coches.com.

Since lockdown began with the first wave, there have only been two times when cheaper cars have reduced their importance, and both are related to price improvements:

June 2020: moment in which the aid of the Renove plan was announced and the retained demand for new and pre-owned vehicles was unblocked (less than 6 months). November – December: sales of new and pre-owned vehicles rose slightly during the last months of year due to the general drop in prices, due to the need to get rid of stock by dealers. This, together with the increase in the registration tax announced for January 2021, accelerated the demand of those buyers who had not yet dared to take the step.

Nuño López, CMO and CPO at Autos.com concludes: “The situation in the automobile market is critical, both for new and used vehicles. The market cannot sustain itself with a constant aging of the automobile fleet. It’s bad for the economy, it’s bad for the environment – because of the increase in polluting emissions from the old park – and it puts thousands of jobs at risk. Therefore, it is essential that a plan is put in place to rejuvenate the car fleet, with financial incentives, which have been shown to work ”.