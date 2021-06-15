Bullish open of European stocks: only the Ibex 35 falls

Opening with the majority of increases for the European stock markets, in a session of little activity in which, except in the case of the Ibex 35, the good tone of previous days is maintained.

The Dax rose 0.71%, the Cac 40, 0.37%, the FTSE 100, 0.31% and the Mib, 0.26%. The Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 0.60%.

With attention to the result of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve (FOMC), which begins today and ends tomorrow, the European stock markets are awaiting macro figures of great relevance, especially this afternoon in the US, which will determine the closing trend of the stock exchanges on the day.

Germany’s consumer price index, harmonized for comparison with other European countries (IPCA), rose 2.4â ????% â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? in year-on-year terms in the final reading for May, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesdayâ ????.

â ???? â ???? The interim report showed a reading of + 2.4â ???? â ???? â ????% â ???? â ???? and a . poll had also predicted that the IPCA would rise 2.4% â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? in May. In month-on-month terms, the IPCA rose 0.3â ????% â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ??? ? â ???? â ????, identical variation to that experienced in the provisional dataâ ???? â ???? â ???? â ????.

A . poll suggested that the monthly figure would rise 0.3% â ???? â ???? in Mayâ ????.

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the UK â ???? â ???? â ???? fell by 92,600â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? in Mayâ ???? â ????, according to data released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics. The April data had shown a variation of -15,100â ???? unemployedâ ???? â ????.

The unemployment rate â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? fell to 4.7% â ???? to???? in Aprilâ ????, after a rate of 4.8% â ???? in Marchâ ???? â ???? â ???? â ????. A . poll of analysts had forecast the unemployment rate to stand at â ???? 4.7% in Aprilâ ????.

Link Securities analysts do not expect that “any of these figures will have a relevant impact on the markets, since they are, especially the former, already discounted by investors.”

Read more

They do believe that “the publication this afternoon in the US of the producer price index (PPI), of retail sales and of industrial production, all of them for the month of May, may have some impact on the behavior of the European stock markets and Americans. We would be especially attentive to the publication of the PPI, which is expected to rise sharply in year-on-year terms (the consensus estimates a rise of 6.2%), as it could put the inflation “factor” on the table again.

The European stock markets maintain the positive tone with which they closed the day yesterday. So did the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Wall Street, but not the Dow Jones.

The Dow Jones was down 0.25%; while the S&P 500 gained 0.18%, after setting a new high last Friday, and the Nasdaq rose 0.74%.

For its part, this morning, the Asian stock markets registered disparate trends. The Japanese Nikkei was up 1.05% and the Australian benchmark 0.93%. However, Chinese stocks were down 0.97%.

Chinese markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday, so Tuesday’s was their first response to a joint statement by the leaders of the Group of Seven that had rebuked Beijing on a series of issues that China described as gross interference in the markets. internal affairs of the country.

“Stock markets continue to respond positively to lower bond market volatility and lower debt yields, as well as the feeling that inflation will be reasonably temporary, so the Fed won’t have to slam the door,” said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG brokerage

“I suspect that in the next 24-48 hours we will see a lot of volatility, first to the upside, after a small correction as the market positions, and then there will be a race if we get the green light from the Fed,” added Rodda.

On the Fed meeting, financial traders around the world are waiting for any clue as to whether and when the Federal Reserve plans to reduce its bond purchase program, given the concern of some sectors by inflation, while the US economy recovers from the consequences of the pandemic.

Almost 60% of economists who took part in a . poll expect a Fed withdrawal to be announced in the next quarter, despite the uneven recovery in the labor market.

“Although no immediate changes in monetary policy are anticipated, an increase is expected in the proportion of members of the FOMC (monetary body of the Fed) who think that rates will have to rise in 2023,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note to customers.

The euro advances against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,214 greenbacks.

Rising oil prices as talks on rejoining the United States into the Tehran nuclear deal drag on, suggesting that any increase in supply from Iran will be slow in coming.

The Brent oil of reference in Europe is revalued by 0.49%, to 73.22 dollars per barrel, while the US West Texas rebounds 0.41%, to 71.17 dollars.