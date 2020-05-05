It was said that the great winner with the postponement of the start of MotoGP in 2020 was Marc Márquez, for the physically reduced in his right shoulder that would have arrived at the inaugural appointment of Qatar. Well, now that the cancellation, note, cancellation and no postponement of the German GP has been made official, it is of law to also say that the champion will start this season with 25 points less in his locker. And it is that the Repsol Honda had been winning uninterruptedly since 2010, also always starting from pole, on the Sachsenring track, a scenario in which only the coronavirus has been able to avoid another victory of its own this year, whenever it wants to start.

A similar power on the same track is only surpassed with the one that the great Agostini submitted to his rivals every time the World Cup arrived in Finland. Between the 1960s and 1970s there was a better sequence on the same circuit than Marc’s at the Sachsenring. And it is Giacomo in Imatra was able to win no more and no less than 14 consecutive races.

The one from Cervera started his sequence in 2010, in the 125cc class, he continued in the two years he was in Moto2 and has not stopped winning in MotoGP since he landed in the queen class in 2013. In what he does exceed the highest of Marquez to Agostini is that he has won in Germany in three different categories, while the Italian did it in two. In its favor, yes, it must be said that it includes several doublets. The 15-time world champion continuously won the queen class race, Then 500cc, between 1965 and 1973, both inclusive, and from 69 to 73 he did it with a double, also winning in 350cc.

It remains to be seen if Márquez’s eleventh in Germany will end up falling as well and how far his extraordinary sequence stretches, but that will be from 2021 onwards. he loves and is better at left-wing circuits. Texas can attest to that, too, though it broke its sequence of uninterrupted victories since 2013 last year. It was for a fall. At the Sachsenring it must have been the coronavirus that set him apart from the path of victory.