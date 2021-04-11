Apr 11, 2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

The future of Brazilian Neymar Jr. is always an issue that is up in the air. With no renewal agreement yet with PSG and with his contract ending soon, the footballer sounds, above all, to land at FC Barcelona, ​​where he left in 2017.

The historic agent, Wagner Ribeiro, spoke in an interview on l’Équipe in which he said that currently no other team other than PSG can afford Neymar.

“He lives in a magnificent city, he has many friends and he is very happy in Paris. No team in the world can offer you what PSG has to offer. Only PSG can afford Neymar. Real Madrid has financial problems. The Barca? Even worse. In Italy? No club can compete. Manchester United or Manchester City? I do not believe it. In Paris he makes a very good living and plays for a very good team. This season they are going to win the Champions League and Neymar will be the Ballon d’Or, you’ll see& rdquor ;, Ribeiro said.

The ex-agent spoke of the individual trophy because he defended that Neymar is the best player in the world: “Yes, because it’s unpredictable. Cristiano Ronaldo uses his strength, his muscles. I want him on my team but he’s a robot. Messi? Technically it is perfect but you already know what you are going to do. Neymar can play everywhere, he can invent dribbling, pass passes that no one can anticipate and he can score in all positions, with the right, the left, with his head & mldr; He is a complete player. It is the number one!& rdquor;

One of the main criticisms of the Brazilian is his lifestyle.

“I disagree. He takes care of himself, he is a professional. His problem is injuries. ANDHe’s the defender’s target in every game. They are obliged to hunt him down because if not, he makes a difference. So he takes a lot of hits and sometimes, peta. But he has to face it, he has no choice & rdquor ;, added Ribeiro.

Neymar’s compatriot also revealed that PSG tried his signing in vain in 2015, and that Madrid was about to sign him in 2019 because “he was determined to pay 300 million euros to sign him & rdquor;.