Only one parent can claim money from the IRS for an extension to the “Child Tax Credit” of the Biden plan.



39 million households, covering 88% of children in the United States, would be receiving monthly payments under the “Child Tax Credit” extension.

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) prepares to distribute the first round of checks to millions of American families starting July 15 under the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) approved in the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan.”

Approximately 39 million households, covering 88% of children in the United States, would be receiving monthly payments around the 15th without any further action being required, the agency said in a statement this week.

Credit extension payments would be released around the 15th of each month

“The IRS and the Treasury announced that CTC increased payments will be made on the 15th of each month, unless the 15th is a weekend or holiday. Families who receive credit through direct deposit can plan their budgets around receiving the benefit. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $ 300 per month for each child under 6 years of age and up to $ 250 per month for each child 6 years and older, ”reads the press entry on IRS.gov.

The third stimulus bill, the first under the Biden administration, grants up to a maximum of $ 3,600 per child under 6 years of age and to $ 3,000 per child between 6 and 17 years old.

Which parent would receive the credit if they are divorced?

In cases where the parents are divorced, the guardian with full custody of the minor would be the creditor of the payment. In cases where the parents share custody, only one of them, or the one claiming the children as dependents, would receive payment.

IRS will launch portal for taxpayers to update their information to receive CTC

In a hearing on May 11 before the Senate finance subcommittee, in which officials from the IRS and the Treasury Department testified on general tax issues and programs under the Biden stimulus plan, it was noted that in cases of survivors of domestic violence this issue is particularly important. In instances like that, the online portal soon to be launched by the IRS to inform about the extent of the credit and allow updates on family status will be very useful, anticipated Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights in her presentation.

“The portal of change of circumstances should allow these people enter any changes in their marital status and specify who the children are withOlson said as quoted by CNET.

Olson refers to the tool that the agency develops and that would be available through IRS.gov before it starts sending the first payments for the CTC extension.

Through the portal, potential beneficiaries could also choose to request a single total payment on their tax return in the 2022 tax season.

Those who prefer the disbursement in monthly payments, they will be divided into seven shipments, one for each month until December.

Seven monthly payments from July to December

The total amount of money the IRS will send to each family will depend on the eligible dependents in the household and their age, as well as the income of the parents or guardians.

The IRS will follow the same income eligibility guidelines as the third stimulus check approved under the same law to determine how much money each family will receive for the credit.

The full credit applies to individuals with children and adjusted gross income of $ 75,000 or less; $ 150,000 or less for couples, and $ 112,500 for single mothers or heads of household.

The gradual reduction of the payment to zero will begin with a calculation based on those amounts.