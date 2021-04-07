Only Madrid opposes the government’s vaccination plan with AstraZeneca and begins to cancel appointments for people under 60

The Ministry of Health and the communities have agreed this Wednesday to reserve, for the time being, the AstraZeneca vaccine for people between 60 and 65 years old, and have left the decision to extend it from that age to 70 in the hands of the Public Health Commission.

Sources close to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System have reported that all the autonomies have been in favor of this proposal less Madrid, who voted against it because it was in favor of extending the age range above 65, while Ceuta and the Basque Country have abstained.

Andalusia shares the decision takenAccording to sources from the regional Executive, who have also confirmed that the Public Health Commission will evaluate in the coming days the extension with this type of vaccine to the 65 to 70 year old group.

The Riojan government has aligned itself with the proposal forwarded by the Ministry of Health, as indicated in a press release. Regarding the second doses pending, The Executive of La Rioja has indicated that it is waiting for what is decided in this regard in the Public Health Commission and it is transferred to the Interterritorial.

For his part, the vice president and spokesman of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, considers “reasonable” inoculate AstraZeneca vaccine only to people over 60 years of age.

Madrid begins to cancel appointments

Until now, the AstraZeneca vaccine was being administered in Spain to individuals between 45 and 65 years of age, including professionals who perform essential work, such as security forces or teachers. This new agreement between Health and the communities has led Madrid to voiding appointments for people under 60 who were to receive this serum this Thursday afternoon.

Thus, the Community will now proceed to “descite” about 600 people who were to be vaccinated at that time, including teachers, firefighters and other emergency personnel.