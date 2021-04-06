Only Katy Perry Could Look This Glam While Posing on the Toilet

“You know I [love] a fashun bathroom mome, “the singer began her Instagram caption on Monday, April 5.” Turned the #AmericanIdol bathroom into a my own runway. Dont be a pooper, and tune in to the 2nd part of solos + celeb duets tonight. “

Just last night, Katy made people buzz after she praised American Idol contestant, Cassandra coleman‘s performance.

“A couple things,” the star said on Sunday, April 4. “Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs . But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills. “