Everyone talks about football, about the return to training and when they will return The league, But the same precautionary and containment steps are being taken in other sports. In fact it is the tennis one of the fastest mobilizing to return as soon as possible. From the International Tennis Federation, the ITF, the maximum security measures that will be established from now on in the racquet sport are being regulated to prevent the spread of the tedious pandemic.

In Germany and United States, Although they still suffer the ravages of the coronavirus, tennis tournaments are already being held, unofficial in nature, with high security measures. Small redoubts of tests and examinations to measure and calculate the effectiveness of the measures that would be implemented at the moment if the official ATP competitions were resumed, to see again Rafael Nadal and the rest of the Spanish on the circuit tracks.

The Tennis Point Exhibition It is one of the unofficial tournaments that is being played in Germany, specifically in Höhr-Grenzhausen, a small city of just over 10,000 inhabitants. Separated from the most aggressive nuclei for the spread of the coronavirus, this tournament is being broadcast with remote control cameras, a small seed of tennis that is coming.

Measures to be taken by tennis players

Among the measures that begins to dictate the ITF there are guidelines such as the distance between tennis players. Players must always keep a minimum distance of two meters, reason why the charismatic greetings between these and the judge of chair will be to a side. In addition, when changing sides, each tennis player will always take the same path to access it, to avoid any crossing. They will also be used custom balls for each tennis player, marked with their names, so that none run the risk of coming into contact with the other.

In the mentioned Tennis Point Exhibition, cradle of evidence for ITF and ATP, the participating tennis players brought face masks at all times, except during the game. In addition, before the match dispute, everyone made test to verify that none of them was or had been infected. In any case, it is expected to be an indispensable measure for access to the return of this sport.

Only individual matches

From the international federation all measures are being studied so that there is the minimum risk of contagion between players. To return to the competition, it is agreed that only individual matches will be played behind closed doorsSo there will be no doubles matches or spectators in the stands of each tournament until the virus is controlled or a vaccine is found.

Right now, from the most important tournaments, it is not at all flattering for tennis to return this 2021. In early April, the ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi, recognized that there might not be tennis until 2021. Wimbledon already made it official that it canceled until 2021, although others like Roland Garros It postponed its date until September of this 2020.