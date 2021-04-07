Only in threads Mia Khalifa And the result of the exercise! | Instagram

The ex actress from adult entertainment Mia Khalifa excitedly shared a comparison photo of her figure before and after exercising.

Using only a few threads, she showed extra skin, something with which her followers were more than delighted to see her.

Mia khalifa She left her charms on the air while wearing these skimpy, slim pieces of clothing in the photos she shared on Twitter.

Read also: Cute orange! Mia Khalifa with her charms in sight

The beautiful celebrity has become a muse for millions, she is a personality that inspires admiration, she has also managed to become an influencer especially when she shares this type of content.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

There were two photos that the model and businesswoman, in them he is on his back using t @ nga of thread, which are quite striking, you can see a difference between one and the other with respect to his figure.

From picking up my food and not exercising, to training every day and eating whatever I want, “he wrote.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Although the image is from 2018, a few months ago he resumed the routine of constant exercise and boy have we seen great flattering and hypnotizing results.