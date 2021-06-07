Only in Germany did the price of gasoline go up more than in Spain

Bad news for those of us who long to take our cars for a trip, now that we can. According to the data published by the European Commission’s Oil Bulletin, Spain has recovered (and exceeded) gasoline prices and the diesel from before the pandemic very soon. To the point of becoming the second European country where fuels rose the most.

Gasoline and diesel prices fell sharply in early 2020 due to lockdown. Then there was a financial earthquake (oil came to trade negative for the first time in history) and geopolitical, with a veiled battle between China and the US Well, since May 2020 in Spain gasoline is 23.42 % more expensive and diesel, 21.24%.

Only in Germany the price of gasoline has risen more. After Spain, France, the Netherlands and Italy are the markets where it has also risen a lot. Now, from the European Union they point out that, as of May 31, the average price of a liter of gasoline is 1.35 euros for 1.21 diesel. Compared to a year ago they cost € 1.09 and € 1.0 per liter respectively… although they were the lowest rates in a long time.

This means that refueling a 40-liter tank costs (taking into account those average prices in the bulletin), 54 euros for gasoline, while a year ago just € 43.6. In the case of diesel, it has gone from 40 euros to 48.4. If we compare with before the pandemic, taking data from February, then it cost € 51.6 for a tank of gasoline and € 48 for a diesel tank.

40 liters

May 2021

Feb 2020

Difference

Gasoline

€ 54

€ 51.6

+ 4.01%

Diesel

€ 48.4

48 €

+ 1.67%

We clearly see that the increase in the price of gasoline has been higher in percentage terms and that this can make diesels more interesting again.

However, if we analyze the final prices, we see that Spain continues to be one of the cheapest countries to refuel. In the Netherlands, the most expensive, a liter of gasoline goes to € 1.76 per liter and diesel to 1.40. You might think that it is due to the economic level of the country, but in Portugal it is also more expensive (€ 1.60 and € 1.39 respectively).

Source: Daparto

Via: ABC

More information: Weekly Oil Bulletin