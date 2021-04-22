Only in extreme cases will Luis Miguel go to jail; assures lawyer Guillermo Pous

According to the lawyer, although Arámbula takes care of everything the children need, the financial help of ‘El Sol’ is “necessary and indispensable and this contribution is legally requested, that is, it is not optional, it is something that, by law , must comply, “so now the legal process to do so will begin.

Yes you can get to jail

Something that Pous wanted to clarify was that it would have to be an extreme case that would take Luis Miguel to prison: “When one of the obligated parties, be it father or mother, does not comply with the obligation to support minor children, they have actions to draw on.

“The much more radical alternative, and this is already referring to the judicial resolution, yes in some cases it can end in jail, but it is an extreme case when the limit of the matter is already reached,” said Pous, since before what is apply are preventive measures that guarantee support for children.

Also in 2005 they captured Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula enjoying an afternoon on a jet-ski in Miami. (The Grosby Group)

Netflix or promoters would make the payment

Among those actions at any given time with their resources or even Netflix and the promoters that hire them should guarantee payment compliance, in addition to the fact that “the seizure of bank accounts or the request to your employer or whoever is obliged to pay you for whatever reason.

“Instead of that payment being made directly to her, it would be made to Mrs. Arámbula’s account, in favor of her children (…) Exclusively the part that corresponds to the debt. Be it a promoter, as a result of a concert or because of the exhibition of a biographical series on television, “added the lawyer.

In this case, he explained, it would be the production house, obliged to pay Luis Miguel for the use of his image, which would have to pay Arámbula, as well as the exhibitor, instead of paying the production, it would have it. what to do to it, although I specify that “it is sought not to have to go to these extremes.”