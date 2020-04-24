After signing a agreement, Last April 13, with which private hospitals in Mexico made 3,115 beds available to the federal government to serve patients in the public sector who are not infected with COVID-19, yesterday the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) indicated than Beneficiaries will first have to go to one of their clinics to be evaluated and, if required, referred to one of the 146 hospitals included in the plan.

The initiative, called “All together against COVID-19”, includes beneficiaries of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi) and the secretariats Navy and National Defense.

In private centers It will be able to attend, until May 23, about 12,500 patients with births, hernias, caesarean sections, ulcers, endoscopies and some emergencies.

The director of Economic and Social Benefits of the IMSS, Mauricio Hernández, said that in the case of pregnant women, they will receive a call informing them about the available spaces. To answer questions, those interested can contact 800-623-2323.

Of the 146 hospitals participating in the strategy, four are in Jalisco: San Javier, Puerta de Hierro, Mac and Médica Sur.

.