“Only if I enjoy it, do I give my best level”

07/02/2021

Act. At 10:35 CEST

Carlos Llavador He meets us in the Sala de Armas in Madrid at the Vallehermoso Stadium, the club where it all began. There, encouraged by his schoolmates, he tried the sport that ended up catching him for the first time. “He was the little one and he always likes to be with older people. When in the first important competition they gave me the tracksuit, the backpack and so on, it was a great encouragement and we also won a medal, it motivated me a lot & rdquor ;. That was many years ago, as well as that Spanish fencing does not go to a Games. The last time was in Beijing 2008 when José Luis Abajo ‘Pirri’ won bronze. Since then the desert.

Carlos Llavador did not have it easy, when at the beginning he did not receive federal aid, but the Madrilenian is stubborn and knew that the level was there and he would achieve great things. He took a risk and there he is, thirteen years later he manages to classify a Spaniard for some Games: “It is quite a responsibility, but happy to have managed to have representation after two cycles without fencing. We had been suffering in sports with cuts and others and at least now we remove the thorn and we can compete in some Games& rdquor ;.

Llavador suffered the unspeakable because his classification did not depend on him, but on the results of two rivals. Carlos explains how badly it happened: “It started thirteen months before when, during the Olympic qualification, I managed to win the penultimate round and it put me about 26-25 points behind the other two direct rivals.. Just the day before the last competition we canceled the test due to the pandemic. The months went by and the uncertainty was total, we did not know if there would be Games, if they would maintain the classification system, when the competition would be scheduled. I suffered for 13 months until the final we had a competition date. It was the last test. I shot very badly the first day, they eliminated me and the only two rivals that could pass me qualified for the main board. They had to make a podium to pass me. I had been with a closed stomach since Friday, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, and they went rounds. In the end, one of them was eliminated on the 16 board and the other entered the eight board. If he won, he would go to the Games and if he lost, I would go. I was super nervous and it turned out well in the end. I have never encouraged a Japanese so much! & Rdquor ;.

The Tokyo Games are going to be weird because everything is going to be very closed, very limited

Carlos is fully aware that the Tokyo Games “are going to be rare because everything is going to be very closed, very limited & rdquor ;, but this does not take away the illusion of competing in them. “It’s a lifetime dreaming of going to the Games. Also I will have a lot of support because I am the only representative so all fencing will be supporting me so I hope it ends well & rdquor ;.

At the time, the Madrid fencer chose to go live in Frascati (30 kilometers from Rome), the cradle of Italian fencing, to train at “the highest level club in the world & rdquor ;. The decision turned into a great transformation for Carlos Llavador, especially on a mental level: “Being there every day, seeing that you can beat the best, increases your self-esteem, you gain confidence and this change in mentality is very important & rdquor ;.

If I can enjoy myself, I’ll go for it all because that’s what I like the most.

The 29-year-old fencer from Madrid is very clear about what to do in Tokyo and what the objectives are: “I’m going to enjoy it for sure because only then do I get to my highest level. If I can enjoy myself, I’ll go for it all because that’s what I like the most. When you leave the court knowing that you have given 100% and that you are looking for where the energy is to be able to put one hit more than the other and be able to win is when things go better & rdquor ;.

There is an issue that worries Llavador because he competed in the World Cup in Japan and saw that the lighting was not enough and “I was very scratched with that because it brought me down a lot. It is partly good because I learned the lesson and I train with different light intensities so that it does not affect me.

Carlos Llavador wants to end the coronavirus

| Valentí Enrich

Recognize that your worst enemy “Are the doubts. Doubting in combat causes you to not perform that action at 100% and you do not touch & rdquor;, he explains, on the contrary, his best ally is that “I am a fighter, I never give up, I always fight to the end & rdquor ;.

When ‘Pirri’ won the medal, Llavador was a 16-year-old boy so they barely agreed, but they are in contact with the one who is now the president of the Spanish Federation: “We met to do the planning and he gave me advice on how he had prepared the Games & rdquor ;.

As in any combat sport, mental preparation is essential and Llavador is ready: “I’ve worked a lot on it & rdquor ;.

The funniest test for Carlos Llavador | sport