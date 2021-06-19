“Only Harry Kane has scored more goals than Morata with fewer caps”

06/18/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

Bluntly and without speculation. The Spanish soccer coach, Luis Enrique Martinez, cut the debate in the bud and in morning statements to ‘Cuatro’ and evening statements at the press conference prior to the game against Poland, defended and protected Alvaro Morata, the target of all criticism for missing several goals in his debut against Sweden. And he was blunt: “I tell Álvaro to keep doing the same, to keep giving us everything he brings us in attack and defense and tomorrow —for today— we will go out with Morata and ten more & rdquor ;.

The coach reflected on the situation and commented that “the coaches have more information than the press because the press does not watch the training sessions and if I said that he and ten others will play, it has been as a stimulus for him. But he does many things well, in attack And in defense. But if I go to the data and statistics, Morata, with 40 caps, is only surpassed by Villa with more goals. Raúl and Torres, for example, with that number of games, had scored fewer goals than he. Only Harry Kane surpasses him with fewer caps. Here we do not give away entitlements, they are based on what I see. “

Luis Enrique was also very clear about the public and his attitude towards the national team: “the Sevilla fans are warm and passionate, they will be with the national team. And I would tell him to whistle at the top [al equipo], let him whistle to the mister what they want If they saw apathy, if they saw that there is no desire to run and if they saw that this is a disaster & rdquor ;.

Likewise, he had words of support to Sergio Busquets, of whom he did not rule out his alignment against Poland after testing negative for Covid-19 because “he has been asymptomatic every day that he has been away, with which he has been able to train at home, respecting the covid measures, but he would be in a position to participate. He’s been away, but he’s been here via messages almost daily. You can tell he’s Captain & rdquor ;.

The grass

The coach also spoke, and with the naturalness and clarity that characterizes him, of the state of the grass of The Cartuja. Against Sweden, in the first game, it could already be seen that he was not in optimal condition, but for Luis Enrique that will never be an excuse: “The field is what it is and with that field we generated 14 or 15 scoring chances for a rival such as Sweden, which closed in behind & rdquor ;, he said, to recognize that “it is evident that it could be better, but it will not be an excuse because the players and we are focused on what we can control and the field we can no longer control. I think there are people who are making clear efforts to improve it and we stick with that intention & rdquor ;, highlighted the Asturian coach.

Of the rival, Poland, commented that they have seen on video all the matches of the stage of Paulo Sousa and that the objective will be “Repeat the same mechanisms that we did against Sweden, although we will try to be better and decisive in the final meters.”