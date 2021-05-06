Only hair covered Celia Lora and her charms, she wears a hat | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora has become a trend in recent hours thanks to her participation in the various programs in which she has been involved, as well as photographs that have been filtered regarding her beauty, some that by the way are currently hanging around Twitter.

That’s right, the beautiful daughter of the lead singer of the legendary rock band “El Tri”, Alex Lora, has not stopped calling her attention on social networks for everything she does first She has just participated in a program where she was Kunno and many other social media celebrities, so she quickly became the center of attention.

Besides this he is also participating for a program called “The underworld”, which is passed by the Channel 5 and in which it consists of fulfilling quite creepy and interesting challenges, where the young mexican he is giving it his all.

For all this and its great representation to Mexico we will address one of his most liked photographs on his official Instagram, one in which he only used hair to cover his charms and also to be able to show off that great Mexican hat that he had saved and that he wanted to wear.

There is no doubt that the model is very proud of her land, her native country Mexico has given her everything she has today thanks to all the effort creating content as well as being the daughter of one of the most famous rock vocalists.

It is a photograph in which she appears in front of the camera without wearing any type of blouse, but covering her charms with hair, managing to gather hundreds of thousands of likes. Specifically 300,000, a number that even for her is quite large.

In fact, we wonder what happened to his audience because lately I have had tens of thousands of likes and not hundreds of thousands as before, it could be that he is lacking a bit of creativity with more photographs like today.

It should be remembered that your audience is more than happy to be able to see this photo once more and a snapshot is always well received, in which he shows off his figure which he has struggled a lot to achieve and that he has been using to attract more and more people to your profile.

Thanks to all this popular trend and even some scandals, Laura has been positioned as one of the most important Influencers in the area, receiving first-hand products from companies and recommending us after having an experience with them.

Thanks to these actions that their Instagram stories make, you have managed to help many people, something that is also appreciated a lot and that has shown that they are an excellent person with a good heart who seeks to help have that great power that are the influences.