Although the conditions are not yet ideal for people to return to normal, the reopening of theaters in the United States will begin soon, therefore, four premieres are already being prepared that will seek to attract as many audiences as possible, who will surely attend the shows with some suspicion.

So it has been revealed that next July the film complexes in the United States will reopen their doors, Despite being one of the countries with the most cases of coronavirus, however, the cinemas have promised to respect all the necessary hygiene measures to avoid some kind of contagion within their facilities, so they are already preparing for arrival. of various moviegoers.

The film, ‘Unhinged’ starring Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius, has been chosen to inaugurate this new normal in theaters, so that the public will be able to see it from July 1, the surprising thing is that while other productions have postponed its release date, This feature film has been advanced because it was scheduled to arrive in August.

A week later the drama will arrive, ‘The Broken Heart Gallery’ with Dacre Montgomery and Molly Gordon in the main roles, but who will surely take the spotlight is Selena Gomez, since this film will mark her debut as an executive producer, so surely her fans will not want to miss this new facet in the career of the actress.

After several months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Christopher Nolan’s next film, Net Tenet ‘, will not change its release date, so on July 17 it will be available for science fiction fans to see it and, having postponed its arrival, ‘No Time to Die’, the feature film will have no competitors, so it is expected to have a large collection in ticket office.

Finally, the title that will probably take the spotlight and the attention of the public will be the live-action of ‘Mulan’, whose arrival date has already been confirmed for July 24, so Disney fans will surely go to the movies To witness the next great production of the studio, let’s hope that by then the situation has already improved and the film complexes take the necessary measures, since the film is one of the most anticipated of the year.

These four films will serve to promote the reopening of theaters in the United States, since the film industry has been one of the most affected by this pandemic, however, many people consider this to be somewhat premature, for now we will have to wait to see how these complexes work with the new normality, since surely the other cinemas in other countries will take their example.