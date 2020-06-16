Snapdragon 865 and 90Hz screen for 500 euros.

Although it may not seem like it, the OnePlus 8 Pro has attracted all eyes and stole all the limelight from its younger brother, it is very good news for those who plan to get hold of it. OnePlus 8. You just need to see how its price has plummeted, so that one of the best high-end mobiles and reduced price of 2020It is even cheaper just a couple of months after its launch.

Today, for example, it is possible get the OnePlus 8 with more than 200 euros discount, so that its price is only 500 euros, with shipping from Spain and global ROM pre-installed.

The OnePlus 8 Pro for 500 euros is a safe bet

The original price of the device is 709 euros, a figure that places it close to some of the so-called premium high-end models, such as the Google Pixel 4 series models, or the Galaxy S20 in its edition without 5G connectivity. At that price, we get a device that stands out for its extreme speed thanks to the addition of the Snapdragon 865 with 8 GB of RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, a screen with a high refresh rate and, above all, a fast and clean software like OxygenOS in its version 10.5 based on Android 10.

In his analysis, in addition to the speed that defines him, we highlight other aspects such as his fantastic build quality and the use of one of the best screens we’ve seen on a mobile phone in its range. Further, their autonomyThanks to a 4,300 mAh battery and 30W Warp quick charge it sets it apart from some competing models.

For get the OnePlus 8 at the reduced price of 502 euros, you just need to access AliExpress from the link that we provide you on these lines, and enter the codes « get15 » and « MSDONEPLUS10 » during the payment process. So, you will get a discount of more than 200 euros.

However, it is possible to get the latest OnePlus phone at an even lower price. At eGlobalCentral, we offer it to only 484 euros.

OnePlus 8

Specifications

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm | 180 grams

6.55-inch FullHD + Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20: 9 and HDR10 +

Pixel Density 402 PPP

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G | Adreno 650 GPU

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4X

Operating systemOxygenOS on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.75 with OIS + EIS + 2 megapixel (1.75 µm) Macro f / 2.4 + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (116º) / Dual LED Flash , PDAF + CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W)

Others Alert Slider, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX and aptxHD, LDAC and AAC support

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

Release date April 21

Starting price709 euros

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

