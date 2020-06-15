The new normality has returned, among many other things, to soccer, the new soccer. There are many different nuances with which the king of sports has returned in Spain, many details that change its aroma. Among them, the range is wide but the most striking of them all may be the possibility of carrying out up to five substitutions, something that was previously only available to a friendly summer.

15 out of 20 coaches this Santander League on this twenty-eighth day they used the five changes that the new normality in football allowed. It is worth noting the condition that is required during the second period, of only using three breaks to make changes on the pitch, which is why we saw images as unusual as those that occurred in San Mamés between Athletic and Atlético, with five simultaneous changes, two for the lions and three for the mattresses at game time.

Only five clubs did not give use to those five changes, four of them stopped in the also novel four modifications and only one, the Osasuna, remained classic with just three substitutions. That’s the new football, games in which they participate until 32 different footballers, 16 for each team, giving power and strength to those who enjoy a remarkable wardrobe in your templates.

The changes could give an advantage to those who put it to use. The GetafeFor example, he only made four changes and saw how Granada, with five, managed to overcome a game that started losing at Los Cármenes (2-1). The Valencia, who only carried out four, was also punished with the draw in Levante’s discount (1-1), with five changes. The Valladolid, with four changes, he was the only one who obtained revenue to limit his substitutions by beating Leganés (2-1), although he saw how the pepineros tightened after making their five allowed. By last, Real Sociedad and Levante, with four and three changes respectively, tied at one (1-1).

The fourth and fifth substitutes, the ones that really marked a novelty in this restart of the Santander League, had no impact on the results of their respective teams. Yes some soda men had it like Bigas at Eibar, although his goal against Madrid was of little use; and they were decisive both Manu Trigueros with Villarreal, who scored the winning goal, or Melero in Levante, who tied from the penalty spot. Both entered from the bench, although they were among the first to jump.