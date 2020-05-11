The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said that only the dialogues between Jair Bolsonaro and former minister Sérgio Moro at the president’s meeting with first-level ministers, held on April 22, should be disclosed. The rest of the meeting, according to the attorney general, may contain sensitive topics and should be discarded.

“Strictly speaking, the investigation is only interested in parts referring to dialogues between the President of the Republic and ex-minister Sérgio Moro,” Aras told Band’s Canal Livre program at dawn on Monday, 11. this interlocution must be dispensed with, because it is imagined that there may be conversations that even involve issues of national sovereignty “, he added.

“Strictly speaking, a meeting of state ministers could create embarrassment not only in the country, but also in international relations. I believe that the logic would be that we could only time out the points related to the dialogues between the president and the former minister,” he said. . Aras said that the investigation, which was authorized by the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Celso de Mello, should not last long.

The Attorney General of the Republic also spoke about the investigation of fake news and financing of anti-democratic acts, reported by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes. “It is necessary to make a cut between freedom of expression and the organization of acts that may harm the democratic regime,” he said. “The only permissible State ideology in Brazil is that of participatory democracy.” Aras said, however, that he is not yet informed about the development of the investigation, as the result of the steps already taken has not yet been revealed.

The attorney general explained why President Bolsonaro was not cited in the investigation, despite having participated in a demonstration in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia, where there were requests for military intervention and the establishment of a new AI-5. “If we put the statements that Bolsonaro made at that event on a sheet of paper in an editorial, they would have no impact that can be taken as undemocratic,” said Aras. “His presence (at the demonstration), yes, may warrant speculation, but we evaluated this and that is why we chose to identify the event’s organizers, since the president’s speech alone does not have an attack on institutions or could be characterized as undemocratic. “

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.