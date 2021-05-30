Only Chelsea champion could with Atlético and Real Madrid

The Chelsea is the new champion of the Champions League. And it is after becoming the executioner of the Spanish teams in the competition. First the Seville, after the Athletic and later the Real Madrid They were victims of an underestimated team that has ended up shutting the mouths of all those who classified it as affordable at the time it was going to face the teams of our country.

The first to suffer the might of Chelsea was the Seville. The London team thrashed (0-4) in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to those of Lopetegui in a match in which many pointed to the coach for not having bet on his best players when the first place in the group was at stake. The result condemned the Spanish to second place and a cross with the Dortmund from Haaland that ended up eliminating them.

The next to suffer Chelsea was the Atlético de Madrid. With Lampard already ceased and Tuchel on the bench, everything pointed to the Londoners being nothing more than a mere formality for the League leader before the quarterfinals. But they were wrong. In the tie the Londoners already showed the champion wood with which the German coach was carving his team. All the criticisms received against the rojiblancos in particular and Simeone in particular are now in question. Only Chelsea could with the Spanish champion.

After removing without much shine to the Port, came the semifinal crossing with the Real Madrid. Like what happened before the duel with him Athletic, forecasts and specialists saw the Real Madrid, despite the casualties, as a favorite. But very far from reality. The English were better than the whites in both Di Stefano like in Stamford Bridge. For the third time, Chelsea punished the Spaniards before reaching a final in which they also beat those that everyone saw as champions before playing: the Manchester City.