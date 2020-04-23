Even the most discreet Bill Belichick admits that this week’s NFL draft and this year’s off-season will be quite different from any other for the New England Patriots this century.

“In the past two decades, everything we’ve done, all the decisions we’ve made in terms of important planning, have been made with the idea of ​​how to make things better for Tom Brady,” Belichick said in a conference call with reporters last week.

Now, it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are trying to strategize around Brady, something that became more obvious when they negotiated the return of former Patriots Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday. If it’s still taking a while to get used to the idea of ​​this duo playing at home in Florida, consider the following: in New England, the quarterbacks on the list are Jarrett Stidham, who has four career passing attempts (with an interception) and Brian Hoyer, a 34-year-old journeyman who lost 12 of his last 13 moves in position.

“I don’t know exactly how that will happen,” said Belichick, speaking of the competition to find a new quarterback.

Wait a second. Tom Brady, no less than a deity in New England, changes his city, and the man most responsible for his departure has no idea how he will replace him?

It is an answer that intrigues many in the professional football community, who wonder what Belichick may have up his sleeve, especially since the coach is known for having a meticulous plan to resolve any dilemma he has faced during his 45 years in the league.

Which leads to the start of Thursday’s draft, when the usual intrigue around the Patriots was accentuated by the notion that the team could switch one of its current best players or leave the choice for next year’s first round to move and hire Your Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, the quarterbacks likely to be chosen after LSU’s Joe Burrow, the first general choice expected.

This type of negotiation is not common for the Patriots. They like to keep draft choices. But there are mitigating factors – more obviously, the need for a franchise quarterback, something the Patriots are unlikely to encounter with the current choice of the first round, the 23rd overall. Given the winning streak, it seems unlikely that the Patriots will enter the race for Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence in next year’s draft.

And finally, the Patriots will likely have to give up a player of caliber to create a wage cap space. Currently, they have about $ 1 million as a limit, which is not enough to sign even the draft category received. But leaving aside All-Pro guard Joe Thuney with a valuable choice for 2021, would free up $ 15 million in salary cap and perhaps garner the first round’s top selection that would yield Tagovailoa or Herbert on Thursday.

It is also true that Belichick likes to shock his NFL colleagues by doing something radical or at least unconventional, so that Stidham – whom Belichick calls “Stid” – can still be the central plan. Having assisted Stidham in the pre-season and training sessions, Belichick undoubtedly knows the quarterback’s capabilities. After Brady’s debut season in 2000, the Patriots knew they could take Drew Bledsoe out, if necessary. In this perspective, perhaps Belichick is planning changes with the knowledge that his team has the talent to develop the quarterback.

But don’t expect the rest of the NFL to be content with just that. The Belichick Patriots have been making the rest of the NFL nervous and paranoid for a long time, and Foxborough, Massachusetts’s silence about the team’s plans on how to replace Brady has led people to expect a Patriots bet involving a quarterback. Fueling this suspicion was New England’s hiring of Eliot Wolf as a team consultant last month. Wolf, a former assistant general manager in Cleveland, who also spent 14 years in the Green Bay office, is the son of former NFL executive Ron Wolf.

Ron Wolf was general manager of the wealthy Packers of the 1990s and an influential figure in recruiting circles. His best-known maxim was that an NFL team should select a quarterback in some round of each annual draft. Wolf was also very close to Bill Parcells, one of Belichick’s first mentors.

“I would be surprised if, on Friday night, the Patriots do not remove a quarterback from the picture in this draft,” said Mark Dominik, a former general manager of Tampa Bay who is now an analyst at SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Whether in Round 1, 2 or 3 – just to compete. Because they managed to find guys who can compete in that league at that location.”

As with many players in the pre-draft process, there are disagreements about who would have the best future in the NFL: Tagovailoa or Herbert. And almost all of this has to do with Tagovailoa’s recovery and stamina after recent hip surgery.

There are also other quarterback options, including Jalen Hurts, which Saban put on the bench for Tagovailoa, although not before Hurts had a productive career in Alabama. Or the Patriots could return to one of their favorite tactics and use a later choice for a quarterback.

Brady was notoriously a sixth-round pick, and Stidham was called up in the fourth round. Or New England may plunge into a free agent market that will be revived after this week. Andy Dalton, from Cincinnati, should be available if the Bengals take Burrow as expected, although that still means New England would have to make room for the salary cap.

However, the Patriots are in new territory without Brady. Belichick agreed with that point, but he was not inclined to reveal his plans. “The circumstances will be different this year,” he admitted last week, “and we will see how it all works out.” / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CÁCIA

See too:

The greatest Brazilian scorers in the history of Libertadores

.