Only an open jacket! Chiquis Rivera looks what there is without hesitation

Only an open jacket! Chiquis Rivera looks what is there without hesitation | Instagram

Chiquis Rivera did it again! The daughter of Jenni Rivera Once again, he left his followers trapped with his beauty and his way of showing it to the world. Lorenzo Méndez’s ex decided that it was time to look elegant and beautiful and not for that boring, that is why she put a detail on her original jacket, not close it.

For a spectacular photograph, the interpreter of Cheer up and you will see She decided that she did not need much wardrobe to look really beautiful and that is why she only wore a jacket and pants full of sequins in black and the blouse and other details only “got in the way” to show more of her beauty.

Chiquis Rivera left the Internet users impressed by sharing the photograph on his official Instagram account in which you can see what is under his jacket, curves and skin, which blew the imagination of many.

The daughter of La Diva de La Banda complemented her spectacular outfit with very high platforms and large earrings, in addition to her hair completely in place and a rather striking makeup. Janney Marin Rivera showed that a special setting was not very necessary to look beautiful, so boxes and more boxes were the accomplices of highlighting her beauty to the fullest for Instagram.

This photograph was shared on May 20 and obtained more than 66 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of Chiquis Rivera did not repair flattery for this successful and beautiful woman.

LOOK AT THE PHOTO OF CHIQUIS HERE

Along with the image, the star shared an emotional message of self-love, which she tries to instill in her followers and friends at all times.

It’s the way you feel about yourself that makes you shine differently, Chiquis wrote next to the image.

Rivera has proven to be a proud and strong woman who has not allowed herself to fall despite criticism and hard times throughout her life, many people look at her, like her mother Jenni Rivera, as an example of strength.

Some thought that after Jenni’s sudden departure, her followers would turn their backs on Chiquis; However, many of them have embraced her and her music, making her even win a Latin Grammy, which fills her with pride.