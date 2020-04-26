The Covid-19 pandemic has put the world in a race against time to simultaneously address the care of the infected, the supply of medicines and protective equipment and the development of treatment or vaccine to stop the spread of the disease.

All of this is aggravated by the fact that the different regions of the world or even within the same country or a large city (such as São Paulo, for example) are facing different stages of the pandemic and with very different conditions to treat and contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The recent news of confiscations, diversions and storage of masks, gloves, respirators and other materials through judicial measures or laws that allow actions like these in the event of a public calamity are highly worrying. About 60 countries have adopted restrictions on the export of hospital safety equipment or raw materials for their manufacture against the dozens of solidarity initiatives that have been emerging in all corners of the world.

To fight a pandemic, only a global effort will be effective. This was the premise that 20 years ago gave rise to the creation of organizations that were immediately mobilized in the effort to combat Covid-19, such as the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi); the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (which redirected resources to the effort to combat the new coronavirus), Unitaid (which supports projects that promote access to health and treatments for malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS). Like many other world bodies, public and private institutes and universities quickly turned to the search for solutions.

Even when treatments and vaccines are available, it will be necessary to join forces to make them accessible to everyone, everywhere in the shortest amount of time. The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips, 1995) and the provisions of the Doha Declaration (2001) allow countries to use a license to produce treatments in the event of a pandemic. But governments and institutions that are funding or supporting research must make it clear from the beginning to laboratories and companies that the solution developed will be public, that its use cannot be limited and that production will have to be massive.

This was the case with the production of generic medicines, which made it possible for millions of people to treat various diseases, especially for the poor. This was possible through the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), an organization created by the United Nations, which negotiates with the pharmaceutical companies the assignment of intellectual property rights.

Covid-19 is a threat to everyone regardless of where in the world it is, and in order to fight it, everyone needs to collaborate.

Website: http://www.ariehalpern.com.br/somente-um-esforco-global-sera-suficiente-para-vencer-uma-ameaca-global/

