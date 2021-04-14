Only a few have noticed an unthinkable detail in this photo of the kings

The Image of Kings with Hugh Elliott. (Photo: CASA REAL)

A photo of the kings released by Casa Real is drawing the attention of some on Twitter who have noticed an unthinkable detail in these types of images, usually looked at to the millimeter: Felipe VI appears with his eyes closed.

In the image, the kings go out at the Palacio de la Zarzuela with the ambassador of the United Kingdom in Spain, Hugh Elliot, with whom they met to convey their condolences for the death of the Duke of Edinburgh last Friday at the age of 99 .

The image has generated reactions like these, among which the one of a user who has realized a curious circumstance stands out: Felipe VI’s great-grandfather already appeared with his eyes closed in a photo inaugurating the subway:

The Royal House sent the same day of the death of Felipe de Ediumburgo a telegram of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of England for the death of her husband. In their message, Felipe VI and Letizia addressed the “dear aunt Lilibet”, affectionate nickname with which the British royal family calls the monarch, and transferred their “deep sadness” for the death of “our dear uncle Philip” .

“In these painful moments, we want to convey our deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and the Spanish people, as well as all our closeness and support,” said the Kings.

They also assured Elizabeth II that they will never forget the moments shared with the Duke of Edinburgh “nor the legacy of service and dedication to the Crown and the United Kingdom that he always played by your side.”

