The Southwest provinces: Pedernales, Barahona, Bahoruco and Independencia are the territories with the greatest social inequality as a result of poverty and the reduced impact of the few social policies implemented by the different government administrations that have governed the Dominican Republic.

Despite social inequities and overcrowding due to poverty, this territory shows an incidence of fewer impacts in terms of the number of infections, as well as deaths due to the new coronavirus.

The Southwest provinces together have 96 cases of the new coronavirus, three deaths and 35 recovered.

Doctors Francisco Medrano González, Carmen Xiomara Acosta and Edys Caraballo, provincial directors of Health (DPS) of Pedernales and Bahoruco, respectively, as well as the person in charge of Epidemiology of the first demarcation, agree in attributing the low number of cases of contagion of the new coronavirus in the region to the measures that have been implemented by the health authorities as part of the protocols of the Ministry of Public Health, and global organizations in the area of ​​health.

They said that the reduction in cases of the new coronavirus in the area is due to multiple factors, above all, to the measures implemented according to the protocol of physical distancing, reduction of social activity, to permanent guidance for the use of masks in places public, systematic epidemiological surveillance of positive people in home isolation, suggestion for hygiene care, among other actions that have contributed to achieving some success against the disease.

In addition, it has a positive impact on the reduction of infections and deaths due to Covid-19, the preventive measures implemented house-to-house, messages through the various communication platforms by radio, television, social networks, brochures and use of megaphones. , to keep the population informed.

The health authorities of the region recognize the work to eliminate the new coronavirus in this demarcation of medical personnel, paramedics, nurses and promoters, in permanent service through the Primary Care Units (UNAP), as well as the hospitals in the area. .

They respect rules

The low number of positive cases of the new coronavirus disease, as well as deaths related to one of the poorest regions of the Dominican Republic, contrasts with the citizen praxis of not respecting many of the provisions, as the authorities argue sanitary in this locality.

Every day large crowds of people are observed, ample vehicular circulation, mobilization of people, which are expected to be greater as of this Wednesday when commercial and business activities have been gradually reopened in at least four phases.

Likewise, the quarantine and curfew provisions are violated, a fact that is contradictory, in the sense that the provincial health authorities of Pedernales and Bahoruco, attribute to the implemented measures the low level of contagion of the disease of the new coronavirus.

