Only 4 out of 1,000 minors who arrived in Ceuta wish to return to Morocco

After the humanitarian crisis experienced on the Ceuta border, with the arrival of nearly 10,000 migrants, there are still 1,094 unaccompanied minors in the El Tarajal ships. According to Cadena SER, of that thousand children, only 4 have expressed their desire to return to Morocco.

These 4 children have requested to be reunited with their parents after they have also requested it through the minor area of ​​Ceuta. From the Government they wait for the official reunion to take place throughout this Tuesday.

From this information it also appears that the order made by the King of Morocco, Mohamed VI, to Spain to return those unaccompanied minors will be sterile. Technical sources from the area of ​​the minor of the autonomous city and legal experts on immigration explain to the SER that this request collides with international regulations on human rights.

International regulations

The reason is that Morocco is a signatory country to the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, like Spain. This subject any decision in the framework of returns “to the best interests of the minor.” Considering that only 4 wish to return home, it will be difficult to carry out more regrouping on Moroccan soil.

Added to this question is the investigation initiated by the Ceuta Prosecutor’s Office for Minors into the alleged hot returns of children, a measure that would imply having violated the law. In fact, this Tuesday the Ombudsman, Francisco Fernández Marugán, is visiting Ceuta, who is directly opposed to automatic returns.

