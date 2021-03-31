only 4% of them have been vaccinated

The vaccination campaign has been picking up pace in recent days and the figures prove it. If the data from last Monday spoke of 504,068 doses applied during the weekend -the maximum since the campaign began- this Wednesday there have been 298,549, a record for a weekday.

But although immunization is taking off little by little, it is not progressing the same for everyone. Seven out of ten Spaniards over 80 have already received at least one of the two doses necessary to complete the process, but there is the paradox that the second most vulnerable group – made up of the elderly between 70 and 79 years old – is also the second that has received the fewest punctures.

On average, only 3.8% of people in this age group have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 9.2% between 60 and 69 years, 11.2% between 50 and 59 years, 10.3% between 25 and 49 and even 4.7% between 18 and 24 years have been immunized to a greater extent.

It is striking that an age group in which 5.2% of cases registered since May last year ended in death has received fewer doses than that of young adults between 15 and 29 years old, where mortality does not even reach the 0.01% of the cases.

So far in Spain they have received at least one dose 13.2% of the population, in a range that oscillates between 16.1% in Castilla y León and 10.7% in the Canary Islands and only 6.8% have a complete guideline, with Asturias (9.7%) as the most advanced and the Balearic Islands (4.6%) or Melilla (3.7%) the most lagging behind.

1.2 million more vaccines

This Wednesday’s newsletter reflects the arrival of 1,181,550 new doses, of which 672,750 are from Pfizer, 393,600 from Moderna and 115,200 from AstraZeneca. So far the Government has distributed 9,689,995 doses to the autonomous communities, of which 8,035,160 have already been administered, that is, 82.9%. However, these almost 10 million doses already delivered are still far from the 69,129,990 that correspond to Spain from the European distribution.

And, for now, the Spanish vaccination campaign against Covid has a clear proper name: Pfizer. Four out of every five doses inoculated so far are of this company’s formula, followed by AstraZeneca (19.1%) and Moderna (5.8%).