Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that this Sunday the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mexico reached 23 thousand 471, Meanwhile he death toll was recorded at 2,154.

In the cumulative disease map, López-Gatell detailed that practically all the states of the Mexican Republic have had over 100 cases. Only Colima (29), Durango (75) and Zacatecas (99) have presented less than 100 people with infection. And Mexico City (6 thousand 417) and State of Mexico (3 thousand 893) are the ones that have reached above 3 thousand positive cases.

Regarding the incidence, it is located at 5.42 per 100,000 inhabitants. Mexico City, Tabasco, Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Morelos are the ones with the most active cases.

On completing the 42nd day of the National Day of Healthy Distance, the official of the Ministry of Health recalled that although the coronavirus can present as a mild disease with symptoms like fever, headache and cough, this can also be complicated by inflammation of the lungs which could cause the affected person to not be able to incorporate oxygen into the blood.

“When Covid is presented, oxygen percentage is lost and affects different organs. This desaturation can be very accelerated in such a way that a person can be seen as capable of carrying out all their activities and in a few hours 2, 3, 4, 6 can be in an extremely serious situation and need artificial respiration support (invasive mechanical ventilation ) and can lead to loss of life, “he explained.

López-Gatell mentioned that he needed this because even at this point of the disease, there is a group of the population that is still surprised by how fast the disease can evolve in their relatives.

In the world, the cases of the pandemic already total 3 million 349 thousand 786; however, of this total, only 34%, that is, just over 1 million 122 thousand 756, are those that have been detected in the last 14 days.