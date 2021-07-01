Only 15 players in the first training session of the Olympic Spain

07/01/2021

On at 12:00 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Spanish Olympic team held its first training session on Thursday morning with only 15 members. Those summoned will remain concentrated in Benidorm until next July 13, when they will travel to Japan to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Luis de la Fuente has not been able to count on Iván Villar, pending the results of the PCR test, nor the six absolute internationals.

The coach has directed the first and last session in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas with the 15 players, who will depart by train to Benidorm on Thursday afternoon to start the concentration before heading to Japan on July 13. The internationals who are disputing the Eurocup They will join, at the latest, on July 12, just before the expedition leaves for Japan..

The players concentrated with the absolute, Unai Simón, Eric García, Pau Torres, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal, will join the rest of the concentration based on the role of Spain in the Eurocup, which this coming Saturday will play the pass to the semifinals against Switzerland. On the other hand, If the result of the PCR test of Iván Villa is negative, which has been entered by Álvaro Domínguez due to injury, it will also be incorporated immediately.

The 22 summoned travel to Japan

The main novelty of Olympic Spain is FIFA’s approval of the call for 22 players to play the next Olympic Games. Until now, the regulations only allowed 18 footballers to write, so the coach would have had to discard a total of four members before leaving for Japan to defend the country at Tokyo 2020.

Thus, Luis de la Fuente will have at his disposal the 22 footballers to face the group stage against Egypt, Australia and Argentina. For each match, they must rule out a total of four players, although they are not required to always be the same in all matches.