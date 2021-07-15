Only 100 thousand abandoned houses are viable to be rescued: Sedatu

After taking stock of the 650,000 abandoned homes throughout the country due to lack of services, violence or remoteness from urban centers, the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), concluded that only 100,000 buildings are economically viable from be rescued in the remainder of the six-year term.

In an interview with Excelsior, Román Meyer Falcón stressed that it is a comprehensive strategy to make the polygons where the buildings were built habitable.

He explained that the universe of 650,000 abandoned homes is a “monster” the size of the metropolitan area of ​​Puebla, where a failed policy was applied in past administrations to place massive loans that did not respond to real demand.

The recovery and rehabilitation strategy of abandoned houses and apartments, especially in the north of the Mexican Republic, will begin this year with the first 13,821 properties, in 2022 they will go for another 23,336, in 2023 there will be 27,530 and in the last year of the administration 35 thousand 560.

“We see in that recovery of the 100,000 homes also recover the streets, the parks, the school that is abandoned, the school that was never formed, so the way we are arriving, they are acquisitions in relation to a master plan, to a polygon where it is determined, which streets have to be improved, what things have to be connected, what agreements must be reached with the municipalities and part of the strategy is to recover the public space and the surrounding houses, ”he explained.

Román Meyer Falcón highlighted that Ciudad Juárez, in Chihuahua; Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and Mexicali and Tijuana, in Baja California, are the municipalities with the most abandoned homes in the national territory with about 100,000.

He added that for this year’s rescue, agreements have already been signed with nine municipalities: Zumpango and Tecámac, in the State of Mexico; Tlajomulco, Jalisco; Mexicali and Tijuana, in Baja California; Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and Matamoros, Juárez and General Zuazua in Nuevo León.

jcp