Only 1 in 10 American teens uses an Android smartphone, what’s going on?

Young Americans don’t know what Android is.

We are aware that Apple iPhones sell really well. So good are their sales figures that in countries like the United States they sweep, giving no choice to the competition, especially to devices with the Android operating system.

And if a couple of years ago almost no young American would bet on an android terminal, it seems that the current trend remains the same. Because indeed, only 1 in 10 teens in the United States uses an Android phone. So sad.

Teens in America don’t want to know about Android

According to a recent report by investor firm Piper Sandler, Nine out of ten teens in the United States use iPhone, a figure that has been repeating itself for years and that honestly, it does not look like being reversed.

This survey was conducted among 7,000 adolescents from 47 different states with an age of about 16 years. 88% of those surveyed say they own an iPhone and 90% acknowledge that their next smartphone will be one with the bitten apple logo. Piper Sandler states that these high data they had never been seen in a previous similar study.

The reason for this success? Beyond being in the cradle of origin of Apple and that always gives points, loyalty to Apple in the United States is something that cannot be seen in another country. Apart from that, Apple Pay is the preferred digital payment method among the teens surveyed and only the cash payment surpasses it.

But in addition to all this, you have to keep in mind the status among the kids. Apple filters text messages sent between an iPhone in different colors and those sent by a different phone, such as an Android. In this way, messages sent between iPhones appear blue and if a green message is received, it means that the sender does not have a phone from the bitten apple.

Well, if one of those young people in a chat group gets a green message, it will mean that they do not use an iPhone and knowing how cruel all of us have been in our youth, it sure is not to the liking of the poor boy or girl who has an Android.

For all this, It is impossible that today no Android brand can break Apple’s dominance in the United States. We only hope that that person who uses an Android for every ten adolescents, does not also end up succumbing to the sect of the bitten apple.

