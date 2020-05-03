On March 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons came to our consoles and, thanks to him, all his fans have been able to enjoy a life of calm. And is that this title is precisely to take it easy, you can relax on your paradise island, plant trees, cut down, fish, hunt vermin, design furniture, become an artist with your paintings … and finally design your own island with the «toolPublic Works«. And is that when you advance enough in Animal Crossing, you unlock a Nookophone application whose function is to be able modify elements of your island. With it, it is possible to change the course of rivers, make elevations at different levels, lay roads, soils, etc. The problem is that although useful, the application is a little slow having to go frame by frame and it is a considerable effort modify the entire island without knowing how it will be.

We are in luck! New applications available to facilitate remodeling

Do you want to debut with public works but are you afraid of what the result might be? Several users have found (and designed) online tools. With them, we can have a vision of the end result of our work, and even be able to quickly test our ideas and see if they convince us to, once everything is planned, put our works into practice. To start, we have found an application that allows plan in 3d a land with the tools of public works, titled Island Planner. In it we can make elevations, rivers, ramps, houses … in short, almost everything available in the game. Although he mentions that it is an early version, we see it as very complete to start devising. This has been demonstrated by its creator (Bobacupcake) on his Twitter account as we show below.

an early version of the island planner is out !!! you can mess around with it and download it here !! https://t.co/xBsiqRZ5vV thank you so so much for all the support everyone ✨✨✨ #ACNH pic.twitter.com/e41IsYrBQP – rob fichman @ i ✨💖✨ my gf (@bobacupcake) May 3, 2020

On the other hand there is also another application online that allows design the plan of your island is Happy Island Designer. In it we can place the elevations (through the range of colors, as seen in the game itself), order the houses, shops, bridges, trees, etc. In short, everything you need to organize your island. What is clear is that with these two tools there is no longer an excuse to launch to remodel your island. And you Have you already remodeled your Animal Crossing island?

