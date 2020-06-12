On many occasions the databases of important online stores are responsible for anticipating official announcements and unintentionally leaking information, sometimes exactly and sometimes with some nuances that are not true or have not been fully clarified. The same has happened with Amazon and Playstation 5 hours before the official presentation of their first games by Sony.

Amazon UK would have inadvertently revealed several versions of the future Sony console, the captures being shared quickly by users and industry insiders on social networks. In these images we can see how the online store lists a model of PS5 with 2TB of hard disk for 599 pounds. As Sony has already confirmed that the base PS5 model would have 825 GB of internal memory, we can conclude that there will actually be two models at launch.

ANDThe first basic model confirmed by Sony would have 825 GB And, if we take the price given by the store as the correct price, surely this model could be around 499 euros. While it is true that other users claimed to see a tab for this model in the store, also for 599 pounds.

But the leaks from Amazon do not stop there, because there is also room for games. As you know, tonight’s presentation will focus exclusively on the first games of the machine, and the store seems to be reserving space for when these are officially revealed (uploading empty tokens).

But thanks to its database we already know that Koch Media I could prepare up to 4 games for PS5, 2K would have 2 titles in preparation, and Rockstar Games have at least one, just like Konami, Bandai Namco or Bethesda. All of these games are priced between £ 59.99 and £ 69.99, being similar in price to new PS4 releases today.

The store has already removed all of this trail of empty tokens, but tonight, at least some of them, are likely to be officially revealed. The presentation of The first PS5 games will air today June 11 at 10:00 p.m.