Online sales soar due to the coronavirus: more than 50% of cars are sold like this in Europe

ACD May 6, 2021

Times change and online car sales continue to grow exponentially. The pandemic has helped this to happen.

It was a trend that was already being seen in recent years, but the coronavirus pandemic has been the definitive impulse to achieve that currently more than 50 percent of vehicles in Europe are now sold through sales tools in some type of online channel.

Manufacturers and dealers have Accelerated adoption of online sales tools in 2020 And although new car registrations in Europe fell 29.6 percent last year, according to a report by ECG Business Intelligence, the number of sales made through online sales platforms soared 645 percent.

The pandemic has changed the way cars buy and sell

In fact, according to this consultancy, the use of an online sales channel, which is not limited solely to the dealer’s or manufacturer’s website, was involved in 53 percent of new car purchases in Europe in 2020.

“Although the vast majority of online delivery agreements were arranged through dealerships, in some cases manufacturers have arranged direct delivery and this is a trend that can be accelerated even more ”, as explained by analysts at ECG Business Intelligence.

Likewise, ECG points out that the pandemic made physical visits to dealerships were “a very different experience«, Including the need to pre-book appointments. “But long before COVID, manufacturers were increasingly looking to turn dealerships into ‘centers of expertise’,” they add.

The dealership will not die: 8 out of 10 drivers need in-person advice

«This concept, of course, has long been promoted by Tesla. and it had also been promoted by Volkswagen before the coronavirus for the launch of the ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles in Europe.

The European Alliance of Automobile Dealers and Repairers (AECDR) notes that “several manufacturers are (now) exploring agency agreements and direct / online sales together with their independent dealers. It is likely that this trend increases in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic«.