Online sales represented 19% of the total in 2020 due to confinements: UN

ZURICH (Reuters) – Online sales accounted for nearly a fifth of total retail turnover last year as lockdowns to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic fueled a boom in e-commerce, a United Nations study showed. United published on Monday.

Online sales accounted for 19% of total retail sales in 2020, up from 16% the previous year, according to estimates by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) based on national statistical offices in major economies .

South Korea recorded the highest share at 25.9%, up from 20.8% the previous year. China had a share of 24.9%, the United Kingdom 23.3% and the United States 14.0%.

Global e-commerce sales rose 4% to $ 26.7 trillion in 2019, according to the latest available estimates, UNCTAD said. This included business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, and were equivalent to 30% of global economic output for that year.

The pandemic created mixed scenarios for the top B2C e-commerce companies in 2020, according to the report. Data from the top 13 e-commerce companies, 11 of which are from China and the United States, showed a remarkable turnaround for platform companies offering services such as travel, which recorded sharp drops in gross merchandise volume ( GMV).

“For example, Expedia fell from fifth place in the 2019 rankings to eleventh in 2020, Booking Holdings from sixth to twelfth and Airbnb, which launched its initial public offering in 2020, from 11 to 13,” it read.

China’s Alibaba remained at the top of GMV’s ranking, followed by Amazon.

Despite the decline in service companies, the total gross merchandise volume of the top 13 B2C e-commerce companies increased 20.5% to $ 2.9 trillion in 2020, outpacing the 17.9% increase. in 2019.

