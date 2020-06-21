Buying a car is much more than a simple economic transaction. It is a ritual that is even remembered throughout life. A process that can last for weeks, and that does not only imply decision. Also, negotiation and haggling. This has been the case for almost 100 years, but this entire liturgy will completely change with the arrival of digital dealers. They are already here, and they arrive with the intention of staying.

It would be easy to blame the coronavirus when verifying how many car brands are being forced to launch digital dealerships. But this process started a few years ago. The Covid-19 is not the cause, but the confirmation that digital dealerships are a must today. Not to replace traditional ones (at least in the short term), but as an option available to customers.

It is true that most manufacturers are quite suspicious of this issue, and resist it. There are those who assure that 50% of the sales of a car are due to the vehicle itself, and the other 50% … to the seller who is able to convince the client to buy that model and not opt ​​for another brand. And that conviction, that haggling with the possible buyer giving him some extra at the last moment or making him see things that, on his own, would not have fallen, is much more difficult to carry out in an online purchase. Is a 100% digital dealer possible?

Digital dealers:

It is not the model, it is the customer

Car dealerships, like any other business, are changing to adapt to changing times. A time when more and more people prefer to buy online.

But buying a toaster or a television online on Amazon is not the same as buying a car. A purchase for which you will surely have to pay for several years, and it will have to last you several years. You cannot buy lightly, nor make mistakes. Few people dare to buy a car without seeing it in reality, and even without trying it. How does buying a 100% online car fit in here?

Online shopping is imposed in all areas, but it is not the only thing that influences the pressure that brands feel to make the jump to online dealers.

The truth is that the customer himself, the car buyer, is also changing. In their tastes, in their philosophy of life, in their ability to spend, and in their knowledge.

Before, when the internet did not exist, the buyer went to the dealer to inquire, because there was no other means of information beyond car magazines. But now there are countless sources to know everything about a car, without leaving home. The buyer no longer needs the dealer to obtain information.

On the other hand, the crises of the last decades have reduced the purchasing power of young people, who no longer have as much ability to decide, when it comes to spending money on a car.

And now you are no longer looking for the most powerful car, or the most sporty. Other aspects such as low consumption, which contaminates as little as possible or even the option of car sharing.

The existence of the internet makes car prices at different dealerships tend to equalize, and there is not as much difference as before. Some brands even promote price uniformity, facilitating the establishment of online dealers.

Tesla for reference

One of the pioneering companies in 100% digital sales, and that in a way has created a trend among other brands, has been Tesla.

Elon Musk’s company has no dealers as such. In 2019 he announced that he was closing his stores to sell the cars directly online. How do you solve the problem of testing and viewing vehicles?

Tesla offers customers a real-time inventory of vehicles in stock at any time, in every city. The client can personalize it to his liking through the internet and proceed to the purchase, through his own financing system.

If you wish, you can talk to a commercial by phone or chat to answer any questions.

Although it does not have dealers, understood as points of sale, it does have what Tesla calls Galleries, or Showrooms. Basically they are vehicle exhibition centers. You go to see the car, answer questions or even try it, but the commercial does not negotiate for you to buy it, nor can you buy it there. It’s more a place to sell the brand and show the technology. You have to make the purchase online.

Today almost all brands have facilities of this type. Porsche, Seat, or Mercedes-Benz have several flagships, which are exhibition areas where cultural events or promotional events are organized from time to time.

Tesla’s model has proven to be effective: sales are going better than ever, and its customers don’t mind this more indirect deal.

But it must be recognized that Tesla is not a conventional manufacturer. Like Apple, its brand image is very strong. You do not need to advertise. And in its sector the competition is less than in the gasoline or diesel market.

Still, others have followed suit and today all the big manufacturers start to open their digital dealerships.

Tayre, pioneers

As we have explained in the introduction, although the digitization of dealers seems to have been brought about by confinement, it has been underway for years.

The Tayre dealership, a pioneer in Spain when it became the first importer of Alfa Romeo and Ferrari in the 1960s, was already offering 100% digital sales in 2017, with a showroom in its Madrid facilities to show vehicles, similar to like Tesla does.

BMW and 100% digital purchase

From this June, BMW already offers in Spain the option of buy your cars completely digitally. From the first click to find the information, until the car is delivered to your door. The entire process can be done directly from the mobile or the computer, including financing.

From the BMW website itself, the user can consult all the vehicle data. If you communicate your intention to buy it online, BMW Bank offers a possible non-binding preliminary financing based on the information provided by the user during his virtual visit.

The assigned commercial can share their screen through the GoToMeeting application or send the potential client a link to show them the same information, financing or renewal conditions that they would see in person.

Once the offer has been generated, the transaction phase and contracting of financial services begins if desired. BMW has implemented software to digitally sign documents, and that are as legal as signing with a pen.

Payment can also be made by transfer, or directly through a payment gateway.

The customer decides whether to have the car delivered to a dealer, or to his home. In this case you can also choose to have a commercial roll you to your door, or to bring you a transport. If so, you will receive a digital explanation with the most relevant functions of the car.

As we see, it is already possible to buy a BMW car and receive it at home without having had face-to-face contact with any employee.

Volkswagen goes online for sale with the electric car

In Germany, a few months ago Volkswagen made the decision to change the sales model for the arrival of the ID.3: the dealer becomes only a mere agent during the sale operation, the customer will have the opportunity to carry out the entire process. online.

The electric car will be the starting point for many motor brands that have not yet made the jump to one hundred percent digital sales. Ford, for example, also plans to offer online sales for the Mach-E, its all-electric Mustang starting next year.

An intermediate step

The big brands already sell their cars online directly to customers, although in reality the process is carried out by the dealers in each area. But what happens to those who are independent, even if they are associated with a brand?

They will have to digitize on their own. Fortunately, there is already solutions and companies that facilitate the digitization of dealers. For example OneDealer, which has a specialized platform for bringing a traditional dealer to the internet:

OneDealer makes tools available to dealers that allow digitizing inventories of cars and materials in the cloud, sales automation, online campaign creation, digital presence in networks, data analysis, etc.

It even facilitates creating car sharing platforms, to share cars with any type of fleet.

This will be the dealers of the future

All these points that we have discussed outline what will be the dealers of the future. Even those who do not offer 100% online sales will have to set their strategies based on the internet.

Some points that dealers will share in the coming years, whether digital or not:

Greater presence and search for clients on the internet, through social networks, blogs, emails, influencers, etc. Dealers look for customers, instead of waiting for them

Big Data Analysis with the data revealed by users on their online visits, to create market strategies

Commercial experts in remote computing tools to connect with customers online: video calls, chats, screen sharing, virtual and augmented reality …

Price match between dealers, which will gradually eliminate differentiation. The customer will not care to buy in one or the other

Conversion of dealers in Galleries and technology showrooms, progressively losing its point of sale status

It is a very different scenario to the one we are used to, especially in Spain, where the push and pull and haggling is part of buying a car, something that does not happen in other countries. But even this is going to disappear. No one is spared the digital transformation …