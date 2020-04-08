The consultant found that weekend sales have decreased, as consumers are buying more Monday through Friday during the contingency.

After the news related to the implementation of the “dry law” in some federal and municipal entities of Mexico due to the coronavirus contingency, the sales of alcoholic beverages grew 111 percent during week 14 of the year.

According to the Mexican retail consumption analysis company, Pabis Retail, managers of retail chains, as well as alcohol brands, find it difficult to understand or predict the behavior of demand during the different phases of the contingency caused by the Covid-19 health crisis.

“These players try to follow, day after day, their sales and inventories to take actions that allow them to eliminate the shortage and meet the needs of the consumer. This has been a difficult task, because market behavior changes daily and because most retail agents lack automated monitoring and analysis processes. “

The consultant explained that weekend sales have decreased, as consumers are buying more from Monday to Friday, whereas before the contingency about 40 percent of sales were made during the week and this percentage has grown to 52 percent.

“There are two factors for which the consumer is buying more during the week: he has more time available, since he spends more time at home and the purchase through e-commerce, channel whose sales have grown more than 200 percent during the contingency period ”, says Leslie Alonso, Operations Manager at Pabis Retail.

The firm maintained that, despite the fact that in the week of March 23 to 29 they decelerated 60 percent with respect to the previous week, from March 30 to April 5 demand increased 59 percent against the same week the previous year and 67 percent against the weeks before the pandemic was announced.

While categories such as Pantry / Basic Basket, Detergents and Fruits and Vegetables have the most shortagesThey have not managed to have more than 10 days of inventory in the last three weeks, taking into account that the optimal inventory days range between 35 and 45 days depending on the category. (Ntx)