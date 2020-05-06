The increase in online shopping stemming from the pandemic has brought with it an increase in attempts and incidences of fraudulent operations. Between March and April, payment processor Conekta detected a 750 percent increase in fraudulent e-commerce pages as well as an increase in deceptive purchase attempts. Read 10 tips to shop safely online

“We are seeing a pretty strong rise, usually in this type of contingencies or difficult times there are many fraudsters who are trying to take advantage of it.

“On the transactional side we are also seeing an increase in fraudulent card transactions, the latest data we have is an increase in March and April of 12 percent of attacks,” said Héctor Cárdenas, Conekta CEO and co-founder.

Cárdenas added that, for the first quarter of the year, 15 percent of fraudulent transactions in electronic commerce had been stopped.

According to Víctor Islas, ClearSale’s manager for Mexico, fraudsters have two methods to steal personal information: the physical, where in complicity with some establishments that scan cards, and the digital, with practices such as phishing and farming.

The issue of phishing and farming are issues that have escalated and we have data that speaks of 600 percent. With fraudsters running out of the physical world, they have concentrated on generating strategies to steal information, “said Islas.

He pointed out that, although various companies have machine learning systems to authenticate transactions and reject possible fraud, if they only trust this software they could be losing good purchases.

“These systems learn from behavior and today behavior is 100 percent atypical. Today we see the need to use machines for their efficiency and humans for their intelligence.

“The technological part resolves between 70 to 75 percent of the orders, the rest needs to have a manual review process,” he explained.

He noted that e-commerce, payment processors and banks should work hand in hand to avoid rejecting purchases from first-time online customers because 58 percent of those who have declined purchases do not return to the sites.

He noted that SMEs that are entering electronic commerce and that do not have the capital to invest in security software, can obtain these services on demand and pay for each transaction made.

